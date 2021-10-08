Billy & Brenda Watterson donate $1 million to University of Findlay

The University of Findlay held a ceremony on Friday to present a generous gift from a prominent alumnus.
Billy Watterson and his wife Brenda were excited to sign over a million-dollar check to the university. The donation will make a significant impact on the Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability program at the school.
Watterson graduated from that program back in 1996 and has been heavily involved with the school as an alumni. He says that the money will go toward giving Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability students the same opportunities he had to succeed.
Watterson says, “The education was foundational, and it was life-changing for me. When we look back at the success that we’ve had and the things we’ve been able to do, I want to make sure that others like me have that same opportunity. To do that we need to make sure that there’s infrastructure in place, the latest and greatest modernization of tools and equipment, and knowledge. Today’s gift is all about providing that opportunity.”
The money will go toward updating and expanding the Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability program, with a major addition and renovation to Brewer Science Hall.