LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local contracting company is investing 6 million dollars to revitalize a south Lima housing development.
Jefferson Manor is located in the Catalpa, Holmes, and Sugar Street neighborhood and has been purchased by Blass Construction and Remodeling. They have been working on the curb appeal in the development with new landscaping with new trees on the way. All of the duplexes have new roofs and they have 30 of the 81 units spruced up and ready to rent. But it's not just Blass working to improve the neighborhood.
"We're putting some paint on the walls, we're putting some nice appliances in, we're doing some tree work and curb work. The city will be putting in roads next year and we'll be putting in new sidewalks and new patios. Just doing some great things to make the entire community look better," commented Bailey Joseph, owner.
Blass has done more than a half-dozen projects in and around Lima to fight the "blight" in the housing market.