Burse receives sentence for drug-related charges; trial scheduled for 2019 shooting

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man was sentenced to prison for drug-related charges, and a new trial has been set in 2019 for a shooting charge.
24-year-old Daquan Burse was sentenced to 10 to 12 and half years in prison after an Allen County Jury found him guilty of drug trafficking and possession charges in January. When it came to a charge regarding a 2019 shooting at a house on Collett Street, where people in a car were hit by gunfire, the jury could not reach an agreement that Burse was responsible so prosecutors are going to retry him on that charge, and the judge set a date in April for a new trial. Burse's sentence also included time for a parole violation for a 2019 trespassing charge.