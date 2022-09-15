Bus driver shortage causing concerns at Shawnee Local Schools

Concerns have been voiced from some local parents who have students going to Shawnee Local Schools as they were told some who ride the bus need to find other means of transportation for the time being.
Shawnee Local Schools Superintendent Jude Meyers states that a shortage in bus drivers has caused a temporary shut down of one bus route, and so far, only one route out of their 23 buses has been affected. This has caused the district to ask parents to look for other means of transportation as they address the issue. Meyers states that it could be resolved soon, as they have three drivers undergoing training efforts to fill the immediate need. The school district apologizes for any inconveniences the decision has caused some parents in the district.
"I just want them to know that people in our transportation department, everybody in our district, the building principal, we are trying to do the best we can to get those kids home and things of that nature. We don't see it as a permanent problem but it may happen occasionally, and we hope that they understand as we work to try and resolve this," stated Jude Meyers, superintendent of Shawnee Local Schools.
The district will reach out to parents affected once the issue has been resolved.
