Bus driver shortage causing concerns at Shawnee Local Schools

Concerns have been voiced from some local parents who have students going to Shawnee Local Schools as they were told some who ride the bus need to find other means of transportation for the time being.

Bus driver shortage causing concerns at Shawnee Local Schools

Shawnee Local Schools Superintendent Jude Meyers states that a shortage in bus drivers has caused a temporary shut down of one bus route, and so far, only one route out of their 23 buses has been affected. This has caused the district to ask parents to look for other means of transportation as they address the issue. Meyers states that it could be resolved soon, as they have three drivers undergoing training efforts to fill the immediate need. The school district apologizes for any inconveniences the decision has caused some parents in the district.

Bus driver shortage causing concerns at Shawnee Local Schools

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.