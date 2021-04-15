Businesses seeing major problems with lack of employees

A shortage of workers in the area means some restaurants are having to close their doors on certain days.
The Lucky Steer is a longtime favorite in Wapakoneta, usually open seven days a week for breakfast through dinner. Starting next week, they have to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because of a severe lack of employees.
Even after upping the wages for the positions available in the restaurant, people still aren’t looking for job opportunities. They say that they have the smallest number of employees that they’ve ever had.
Stefanie Holtz, the owner of Lucky Steer says, “If you drive up and down this street, you’ll see everyone has signs out. All of us are hurting for employees. We can't get anyone to even apply.”
She says she found out this is even a national problem, as some of the companies she places food orders with are also having shortages from lack of employees. She suspects that this will be a continuing problem until the pandemic unemployment benefits package ends in September.