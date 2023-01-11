Café Conversations series provides information on health resources

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is working to support good health in an area of Lima that has been identified for improvement by the census. 

Using census records and medical data, census track 129 was designated as an Ohio Health Improvement Zone. Mercy Health received grant funding to help increase awareness of resources available to Lima residents to improve their health.

