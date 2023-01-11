Café Conversations series provides information on health resources

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-St. Rita's is working to support good health in an area of Lima that has been identified for improvement by the census.
Using census records and medical data, census track 129 was designated as an Ohio Health Improvement Zone. Mercy Health received grant funding to help increase awareness of resources available to Lima residents to improve their health.
On Wednesday they held their first of the Café Conversations series. Each presentation has a different health topic and speaker and will provide information about free or low-cost resources for that particular health issue.
"I know because I live in census track 129, that we need some help. And so I'm looking to look at all of the resources that we have, because we have so many here in Lima and Allen County and actually make those connections for individuals, and this is our first step," said Carla Thompson, the Community Resource Navigator for Mercy Health.
Wednesday's Café Conversation focused on where people can find help to quit smoking. Studies show that most smokers want to quit, but don't know how, or struggle to follow through.
"Some people have success with going cold turkey, but nicotine is a real drug that you have real withdrawals from when you quit, so I do recommend seeking out help when you quit smoking," said Abe Frieson, the Community Advocacy and Diversity Outreach Coordinator for Mercy Health St. Rita's.
Café Conversations will be held on the second Wednesday of every month at Mercy Health-St. Rita's. The next presentation is on February 8th and will focus on heart health.
