St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys business started as a way to help people with various abilities thrive but it has grown into so much more. Capabilities held an open house Saturday to showcase their new corporate headquarters. 25 years ago, they started by helping people with disabilities find jobs, learn jobs, and keep jobs. They expanded into drivers training, and adult day services. Now they are offing computer training and job coaching for individuals to help them succeed in what they want to do.
“The biggest thing that Capabilities does, we really try and help people connect the dots,” says Karen Blumhorst, Co-owner of Capabilities. “Between what they are doing now and what they wish to do in the future. So, we want to make sure they fulfill their dreams, their goals, whatever they may be.”
They purchased the former Dennings Vocational Building from the St Marys School District and turned it into a place that will benefit not only their business, but their clients as well.
“I never dreamt that it would turn in to what it is,” says William Blumhorst, Co-Owner of Capabilities. “It is a real tea of the architect coming up with this great plan, laying this out for us. My daughter had a big part of that being a interior designer. We are very fortunate to have a lot of great employees that make this happen for us.”
Capabilities has 11 locations statewide and will be opening their newest office in Zanesville next month, which helps around three thousand clients a year with their services.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.