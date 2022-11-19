Capabilities hold an open house at new corporate headquarters

St. Marys, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys business started as a way to help people with various abilities thrive but it has grown into so much more. Capabilities held an open house Saturday to showcase their new corporate headquarters. 25 years ago, they started by helping people with disabilities find jobs, learn jobs, and keep jobs. They expanded into drivers training, and adult day services. Now they are offing computer training and job coaching for individuals to help them succeed in what they want to do.

Capabilities hold an open house at new corporate headquarters

“The biggest thing that Capabilities does, we really try and help people connect the dots,” says Karen Blumhorst, Co-owner of Capabilities. “Between what they are doing now and what they wish to do in the future. So, we want to make sure they fulfill their dreams, their goals, whatever they may be.”

Capabilities hold an open house at new corporate headquarters

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.