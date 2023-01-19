Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman announces his candidacy for Mercer County Sheriff

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Doug Timmerman has announced he will run for Mercer County Sheriff when Sheriff Jeff Grey retires in 2025.

Timmerman has worked in law enforcement for 29 years and has served in every division of the sheriff's office. He is currently the chief deputy at the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Retiring Sheriff Grey has endorsed Timmerman for the position. Grey has been in law enforcement since 1980 and began his tenure as sheriff in 2001.

