Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman announces his candidacy for Mercer County Sheriff

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Doug Timmerman has announced he will run for Mercer County Sheriff when Sheriff Jeff Grey retires in 2025.
Timmerman has worked in law enforcement for 29 years and has served in every division of the sheriff's office. He is currently the chief deputy at the Mercer County Sheriff's Office. Retiring Sheriff Grey has endorsed Timmerman for the position. Grey has been in law enforcement since 1980 and began his tenure as sheriff in 2001.
Press Release from Mercer County Chief Deputy Doug Timmerman:Mercer County Chief Deputy, Doug Timmerman, today formally announces his intention to seek the Republican nomination for Sheriff and is proud to have the endorsement of retiring Sheriff Jeff Grey.
Timmerman is a 29-year veteran of the office and has served in every division. His qualifications include being a 911 Dispatcher, Road Patrol Deputy, Detective, Detective Sergeant, Enforcement Captain, Corrections Captain, and he now serves as Chief Deputy.
Professionally, Timmerman is a member of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association (BSSA), where he currently serves on the Legislative and Awards Committees. He is also a member of the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA), and has graduated from FBI LEEDA (Law Enforcement Executive Development Association).
Timmerman is a lifelong resident of Mercer County, and lives in Coldwater with his lovely wife of 25 years, Jill (Bruns), and their two daughters, Sammi and Siera.
Timmerman’s motto is “To Serve and Protect with Respect” and he looks forward to serving as your next Mercer County Sheriff.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.