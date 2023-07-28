Children aged five and below participated in their last Story Time session of the Summer Reading Program at Lima Public Library

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Starting June 9th, the library organized weekly story time activities as part of its summer reading program to promote lifelong learning among kids of all ages. The theme for this summer was "All Together Now." Over the last few months, it has taught the kids the importance of treating everyone nicely and fairly, despite differences while motivating them to be good community members.
"So, the theme for today is 'We're Different, but All the Same.' We're going to read a book called We're Different, But All the Same (by Bobbi Kates and Joe Mathieu) to highlight kind of how we may be different and unique, but we're all the same, and we can all get along together. We're going to be reading some books about pizza today and how all the different toppings might be different and how we all like different things on our pizza but how they're all delicious, and how we can all enjoy them," explained Kaylee Allen, Youth Services Librarian.
The Lima Public Library will host an End of Summer Bash at its Cairo Branch on Monday from 2–4 pm to celebrate the end of Summer Reading with shaved ice, games, and activities. Admission is free for everyone!