Children explore nature and their imaginations at JAMPD "Fairy House" building program

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - Local curious and creative kids spent Sunday afternoon as members of a construction company tasked with building "fairy houses."
Over two dozen children came out to Hermon Woodlands for Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District's fairy house building workshop. Kids searched the park's playscape loop for natural materials like leaves and stones to create small shelters for fairies.
The program lets kids express their imaginative side while also teaching them to respect nature by avoiding dangerous plants like poison ivy and not picking flowers.
"We also have set up our official construction material store that they will be given fairy money that they can purchase additional materials if they would like to add that into their build," said Beth Theisen, one of JAMPD's naturalists.
Many parents attending Sunday's program had never had a chance to come see the playscape children's area at Hermon Woodlands before.