Christian Corner Food Pantry is looking for volunteers and donations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's the newest food pantry in the area and people are taking advantage of its services.
It's a "choice pantry" located in the Christian Corner Community Center. In the two Wednesdays it has been open, organizers say people have been coming in and getting the food they want. They can shop the shelves like a store. With its popularity, the pantry is looking for donations and volunteers.
"We are always looking for volunteers of all ages, all abilities, there's different roles needed for volunteers. Such as greeting people and unloading food from pallets, and organizing things, helping people guide thru the line, potentially carrying some boxes for folks who can't carry heavy boxes," expressed Bri Buzard, coordinator of Creating Healthy Communities.
If interested, you can call 419-222-4425 to learn more. The pantry is open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Community Center located at 1601 McClain Road. The goal of the pantry is to increase healthy food access to those in need.