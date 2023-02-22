New Food Pantry opens in Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima residents who are in need of food have another option to stock up on essentials.
The Christian Corner Community Center has opened a brand new food pantry for the public. The pantry is a result of a collaboration between Allen County Public Health's Creating Healthy Communities Center, Activate Allen County, West Ohio Food Bank, and Christian Corner Community Center. Organizers of the pantry say that a recent survey showed that there was a big need for another pantry in the area.
"In Lima, we surveyed the community because this area tends to be considered a food desert where there is considered a food desert, where there is not a lot of food access for folks in need. By starting this food pantry, our goal is to get more healthy food into the hands of those who need it most," explained Bri Buzard, Creating Healthy Communities coordinator.
The pantry will be open every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and located at 1601 McClain Road.