City of Wapakoneta Hosts Party in the Park for Summer Concert Series

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Friday night spirit combined with absolutely stupendous June weather led to a wonderful time for Party in the Park in Wapakoneta!
On Friday evening, local residents and visitors flocked to the banks of the Auglaize River in Wapakoneta to enjoy a summer concert at Heritage Park. Friday night's guests sang and danced to the band "Haywired" and enjoyed food from food trucks. Also, the Riverside Art Center was this week's host of the DORA beer tent and will receive all the proceeds made in beverage sales, a way the City of Wapakoneta supports local non-profits. With hundreds of people in attendance Friday night, the increased tourism provides beneficial impacts to the City of Wapakoneta.
"Not only does it bring a lot of people just in and around to Auglaize County, to just to collaborate and commensurate and just to have a great time enjoying music but also brings food trucks and vendors into the area, and a number of sponsors here that they're being exposed to a number of folks that just might want to help out their business, but what it does ultimately is it just brings Wapakoneta together," says Brad Heckathorn, Vice President, Riverside Arts Center.
If you missed Friday night's Party in the Park, you are in luck as Wapakoneta will host the next concert next Friday, June 16th, from 7 pm. to 10:30 pm.