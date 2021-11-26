Coil named post commander of Ohio Highway Patrol Lima Post

The Ohio Highway Patrol Lima Post has a new Post Commander.
Alec P. Coil was named Post Commander by Colonel Richard S. Fambro, the Patrol Superintendent at the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Coil was also promoted the rank of lieutenant earlier this week.
Coil began his patrol career back in May 2009 and was assigned to the Van Wert Post. In 2016, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Swanton Post to serve as an assistant post commander.
Coil states that he will continue their operations at the patrol post, but will also focus on improving patrol-community relations.
"To help out the big picture, it's really all about the community and if we can play a part in that, then that is where we want to go, to do what we can and bring what we can bring to help out," said Coil. "Fill a void there in what we can do and how we can help and we want to try and fill that and make it a safe community as we can."