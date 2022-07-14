An expansion is on the way for the Nutrien plant in Lima.
Allen County Commissioners approved a 50% 10-year tax abatement for Nutrien to add a storage building along with office space for contractors working at the facility. Nutrien has committed to investing in our community for nearly 70 years and this project will not only encourage more growth for the company but add a layer of safety for their employees.
"Construction is needed for two things," stated Todd Sutton, general manager at Nutrien. "Really it's going to help continue to drive safety at the site by moving some chemicals, some oil storage out of an occupied building and build a facility to support our contractors on-site. With that, it will really set our site up for future growth."
"A tax abatement is the one tool that we all have to incentivize businesses to stay in our municipalities and have them retain and prosper and grow and expand," explained Beth Seibert, Allen County Commissioner.
Construction is expected to begin within the next two months and should be completed by next spring. Nutrien employs over 22,000 people worldwide. They are the largest producer of potash and the third largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world.
