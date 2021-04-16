Community comes together to clean Ella B's Mental Health Home in Lima

A community effort helped a home that will aid Lima residents.

Ella B's Mental Health Home opened back in 2020. The home provides meals, shelter, and anything a person struggling with mental health might need. The residence is located at 621 Michael Avenue in Lima.

Community comes together to clean Ella B's Mental Health Home in Lima

Throughout Friday, community members came together in order to give the location a new look, throwing away unwanted items, painting the walls a new color, as well as general house maintenance.

Community comes together to clean Ella B's Mental Health Home in Lima

"The importance of the house is that there are a lot of people that have mental illness, and they have families that don't know how to handle them," said Linda Scott, Owner/Founder of Ella B. "We should never forget about them we should always be ready to help the needy, and that's why I feel that this house is very great."

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.