LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Young Teenage Entrepreneur Vision Award winner.
A part of being an 18-year-old means making choices that will impact the rest of your life such as possible careers and college plans, plus discovering what your passions are. For Lima resident Janya Henderson, that decision is an easy one. Henderson was just 16 years old when she started her own photography business. She says the passion to pick up the camera comes from her uncle.
"My uncle Major passed away at the beginning of this year. He was a photographer as well. He used to take pictures of our family, so he just sparked my interest in photography," said Janya Henderson, Young Teenage Entrepreneur Vision Award winner.
Henderson is a freshman at Wright State University in Dayton. She says maintaining her business and staying in school is a bit overwhelming as you might imagine. However, she won't let that get in the way of growing her clientele.
"I'm going to start taking pictures in Dayton where I go to college at and hopefully I'll grow my clientele there and I'll keep coming back on weekends to Lima to take pictures," expressed Henderson.
Once completed with college, she plans on opening her own photography studio right here in Lima, allowing young photographers to cultivate their skills. So what is the most satisfying part of the job? It's the boost of self-confidence it gives to her clients.
"Giving people a reason to love themselves and seeing people happy looking at their pictures. I just enjoy taking pictures of people," commented Henderson.
For those who may be lost in their career plans or just trying to find their passion, Henderson offers this advice.
"Just find something that you really enjoy and just put your all into it. Try your best, that's what I could say," suggested Henderson.
Henderson and the other award winners will be recognized at the Lima Community Enrichment Dinner on Wednesday, September 21st at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in downtown Lima.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!