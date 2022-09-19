Community Enrichment's Young Teenage Entrepreneur Vision Award Winner

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Tonight we shine the spotlight on the Community Enrichment's Young Teenage Entrepreneur Vision Award winner.

A part of being an 18-year-old means making choices that will impact the rest of your life such as possible careers and college plans, plus discovering what your passions are. For Lima resident Janya Henderson, that decision is an easy one. Henderson was just 16 years old when she started her own photography business. She says the passion to pick up the camera comes from her uncle.

