Jeremy Kline, 34, Convoy, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, M1 – sentenced to 11 days jail beginning 12/11/22 and court costs. Friday, October 14, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATIONS
Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug screen and failure to report. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 10/19/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
Nathanial Owens, 24, Delphos, admitted violating his bond by failing a drug screen. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 10/26/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
James Jewell, 40, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond for failure to report for house arrest monitor. New bond was set at $10,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 10/26/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
JUDGE MARTIN D. BURCHFIELD
BOND VIOLATIONS
Jimmie D. Vibbert, 52, Van Wert, admitted violating his bond by failure to report to Probation and for Court hearing. Court sets new bond at $5,000 cash or commercial surety; pre-trial set for 10/26/22 @ 8:30 a.m. James W. Vibbert, 59, Van Wert, bond violation dismissed; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 11/2/22 @ 11:00 a.m.
ARRAIGNMENTS
Donald E. Hammons, III, 44, Middle Point, pled Not Guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, F5; released on surety bond on this case; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 9:30 a.m.
Cory Spencer, 39, Van Wert, pled Not Guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs, F5; released on surety bond; pre-trial set for 11/9/22 @ 10:00 a.m.
CHANGE OF PLEA
Kitti Johnson, 35, Delphos, changed her plea to guilty on Receiving Stolen Property, F5 and Forgery, F5. She then requested and was granted Intervention in Lieu of Conviction and her case was stayed pending completion of the treatment program.
TIME WAIVER
Rickey Shupe, Jr., 42, Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open Court; pre-trial set for 11/16/22 @ 9:00 a.m.
