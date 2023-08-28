Crash at intersection of SR 117 and 501 sends two people to the hospital

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A mid-morning crash sends two people to the hospital.
Shawnee Township first responders were called out to a report of a rollover accident at the intersection of State Routes 117 and 501. Officials on the scene say the silver Honda Civic was heading west on 117 and the maroon Buick Enclave was heading north on 501. The Enclave was at the stop sign and began to cross 117 into the path of the Civic which struck the back passenger side of the Buick, causing it to roll onto its side.
The driver of the Buick was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Both drivers were taken to Mercy Health-Saint Rita's for non-life-threatening injuries.
8/28/23 Edit/Correction - Corrected an error where the report stated the driver of the Honda was cited.