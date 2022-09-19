Creating a culture of service excellence at Ohio State Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students and staff at Ohio State Lima, learning what it takes to create a culture of success and engagement on their campus.

David Coleman is an award-winning speaker in leadership excellence and resiliency. Coleman gave the students advice on how they can get ahead academically, by improving their study habits. But that is only part of it, he also says a student's success can also be tied to finding those mentors to help them on their education journey. But for the faculty, he stressed the importance of creating a mutual respect with the students.

