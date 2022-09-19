Creating a culture of service excellence at Ohio State Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Students and staff at Ohio State Lima, learning what it takes to create a culture of success and engagement on their campus.
David Coleman is an award-winning speaker in leadership excellence and resiliency. Coleman gave the students advice on how they can get ahead academically, by improving their study habits. But that is only part of it, he also says a student's success can also be tied to finding those mentors to help them on their education journey. But for the faculty, he stressed the importance of creating a mutual respect with the students.
"Students don't want to feel disregarded. They don't want to feel like they've been treated as if they're invisible," says David Coleman, leadership coach and consultant. "They don't want you sitting at your computer and not even look up when they come in. They can tell when they are not smiling over the phone. They don't want the runaround. They don't want to be in long lines then ultimately not be served. You know what it comes down to, it comes down to mutual respect. I think if we treat students like colleagues with respect, they may turn that around and come back at us."
Ohio State Lima developed the "Autumn Leadership Workshop" for the staff and students to better enhance everyone's experience on the campus.
Ultimately we want to make sure that they are engaged, that they are learning, and they are thriving," adds Justin F. Courtney, director of student services Ohio State Lima. "That is part of our mantra at the Ohio State University, and especially at Ohio State Lima. To let our students, know that it's important that they are engaged, that they are learning, that they are thriving. So, I think we are encouraging them to get involved, come into these sessions, learn something."
Coleman wanted the faculty and students to understand that they choose their attitude every day. If they believe that today is going to be the best day of their life, they will treat the day that way.
