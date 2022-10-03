Crossroads Crisis Center holding a number events in October to bring attention to domestic violence

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is holding a number of events to call attention to the issue.

The Crossroads Crisis Center holding a kick-off event at the Lima Public Library Monday evening, with Mayor Sharetta Smith reading a proclamation declaring it awareness month. Participants then took a walk in remembrance of those who have died from domestic violence. The walk wrapped up at Trinity Park downtown, with a display of t-shirts that are the work of survivors.

