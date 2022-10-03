Crossroads Crisis Center holding a number events in October to bring attention to domestic violence

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is holding a number of events to call attention to the issue.
The Crossroads Crisis Center holding a kick-off event at the Lima Public Library Monday evening, with Mayor Sharetta Smith reading a proclamation declaring it awareness month. Participants then took a walk in remembrance of those who have died from domestic violence. The walk wrapped up at Trinity Park downtown, with a display of t-shirts that are the work of survivors.
"The t-shirts have been created by survivors for many, many years at Crossroads - either in our shelter program or in our support group," said Christel Keller, executive director for Crossroads Crisis Center. "It’s their artwork or their thoughts before leaving or after leaving; they put them down on t-shirts and they're colorful and really impactful to read."
Keller says during this month, they want people to realize that everyone can do at least one thing to help end domestic violence.
"We'll be asking people what’s the one thing that they can do to help them end domestic violence - people want to help, we have a helping nature, and I think people just don’t know where to start," Keller said. "It can be something very small, it could be making sure we educate ourselves so that when we come in contact with someone that needs our help, we know what to say and we know the resources to give."
The group is also placing purple ribbons around downtown to call attention to domestic violence. Other events planned include a candlelight vigil on October 13th and a tree planting ceremony on October 18th.
