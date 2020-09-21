Delphos City Council announces new safety service director

A new safety service director was named during Delphos City Council Meeting on Monday.
James Mehaffie was named new safety service director and was officially introduced by council. Mehaffie has been working in public administration in Ohio for 18 years, with his longest tenure in Bluffton.
Mehaffie says that he is excited to move Delphos further forward, and make Delphos Resident's lives better.
Council also passed an ordinance to enter a contract for a 5th Street Waterline project.
The Mayor and/or Safety Service Director will go forward with entering a contract with Hohenbrink Excavating LLC to improve waterlines going down 5th street.
The total cost of the project is $777,296.85.
The waterline project marks the start of a reconstruction of 5th Street. Back in February of 2019, council passed the reconstruction project that will give the roadway a new look.
The road will go from four lanes to two, with a center turn lane. The project also includes the addition of a bike lane.
The reconstruction proposal began as a re-surfacing project but changed after a 2017 traffic survey.
The total cost of the project is $3.6 million, with $2.1 million coming from outside sources. The project will officially be off and running in 2021.
Also discussed at council was the current status of a residential expansion project within the city. The Law Director states that the organization in charge of the project will have to submit an application with the planning commission for zoning reasons.