Delphos Rotary Club's Music in the Park ends 2023 season with classic rock band Phil Dirt and the Dozers

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Around 1,000 people gathered at the Hanser Family Pavilion in Stadium Park for 2023's final concert of the free Music in the Park series.
Phil Dirt and the Dozers brought the sounds of 50's to 70's rock and roll for the last of six concerts presented by the Delphos Rotary Club. Each 2nd and 4th Sunday of June, July, and August, anywhere from 500 to 1,000 come out to enjoy live music and food and drinks sold by other local nonprofits, like Boy Scouts and the Optimist Club of Delphos.
Since the tradition began 18 years ago, Music in the Park's popularity has only grown.
"People really appreciate coming out to the park, it's a beautiful facility here. The Hanser Pavillion is a wonderful place for performers to come, they enjoy coming here. And people have really embraced it, we get folks out rain or shine. It's been really a wonderful project for the Delphos Rotary Club," said Andy North, the president of the Delphos Rotary Club.
Rotarians see no end to the series in sight and are already hard at work on next year's entertainment line-up.