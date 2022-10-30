Delphos St. John's Catholic Church is reanimating their faith through prayer

Delphos, OH. (WLIO) - The members of St. John Catholic Church in Delphos are reaffirming their faith through an event that they haven’t done for years. Sunday afternoon, the parish started a 40 Hours of Adoration, where different members of the parish will come to the church to pray each hour. The devotion of Forty Hours originated six centuries ago in the catholic church. The parish members will spend time in prayer before the Eucharistic Lord to seek help and create a deeper connection in their faith.
“The Bishops of the United States have decreed in the next two years, churches around the country and dioceses around the country should sponsor activities that should reanimate a belief in the Eucharist. To reanimate Catholics in this very important part of our faith that Jesus Christ is present in the Eucharist,” says Fr. Dennis Walsh, Pastor St. John the Evangelist Catholic Parish. “So, 40 hours is kind of the popular name for what we do. It has been done in churches for many, many years. It hasn’t been done for the last 30, 40 years here at St. John’s, but we are reintroducing it here in the parish.”
The 40 Hours of Adoration will end after the church's Monday night mass.
