Donations being accepted for fire victim's family

The flames may have been put out, but the aftermath of a fire that happened in a duplex on Circular Street still is being felt by the family and community surrounding a teenage boy who lost his life.
Councilman Derry Glenn held a press conference outside of the home, showing his support for the mother who lost her son, and is now encouraging residents to consider making a monetary donation to help out with funeral costs and other expenses.
Other community members have pitched in to help as the family continues to grieve.
"We're going to need money for mom too, to get relocated, after the funeral is over with," Glenn said. "We're asking folks to give their donations - we want to make sure that we stand by her. We'll stand by anyone, not just her, when a tragedy like this happens in our community."
"When the community can see that we can come together on one accord, and to show the love of God and to support our fellow man that has fallen to one knee, and to assist them getting up, I think that's very important," said Rev. Calvin Montgomery.
If you are interested in making a donation, you can contact Jones-Clark Funeral Home at (419) 235-5741. There will also be buckets set up at locations around town where you can leave donations. The money will be accepted until Friday, August 28th.
The person who has been accused of setting the fire, 18-year-old Jervon Fernandez-Wesley made an appearance in Lima Municipal Court, pleading not guilty to a charge of aggravated arson. He will have a preliminary hearing Tuesday, August 25th.