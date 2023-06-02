Downtown Lima Inc. Brings Summer Fun Back with First Fridays

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A series of fun summertime events returned to Lima Friday evening.
On Friday Night, Downtown Lima Inc. kicked off First Fridays in Lima. Many Lima residents, businesses, and organizations gathered around Town Square to enjoy a night full of fun as well as to explore the various businesses that Lima has to offer. Friday evening's theme was the "Dog Days of Summer" and featured activities from Westgate Entertainment Center, WOCAP, and a ride on the RTA trolley plus music performances from the band "Prudence." Also, several businesses participated in the summer fun including The Met, Miss Mel's Bakery, and ArtSpace/Lima. With First Fridays returning to downtown, guests and businesses in attendance were enjoying the fun times that can happen right here in our community.
"I am from Lima. I've been here my whole life. I love getting out in the community meeting new people, seeing people that I only see when I get out and about like this, and it means a lot to me because Lima is really growing right now, and I love coming downtown and seeing all the new businesses opening up and just everybody out and enjoying the Downtown Lima again," says Violet Cruz, Manager/Event & Birthday Coordinator, Westgate Entertainment Center.
There will be two more First Fridays this summer. The next one will be a "Stars and Stripers Forever" theme on July 7th, and the final one will be a "Good Vibrations" theme on August 4th. Both will occur from 5 to 8 pm in Downtown Lima.