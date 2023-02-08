Press Release from the Lima Allen Count Regional Planning Commission: Lima, OH- (February 8, 2023) Super Bowl Sunday is a time for friends and family, your favorite team, good food, and great times. Unfortunately, it’s also a dangerous time on our nation’s roadways as it continually ranks as one of the most dangerous times of year for drunk driving deaths. Claiming 30 lives every day, drunk driving remains the leading killer on American roadways with 10,874 people killed in a drunk driving crash in 2017 alone.
In order to help mitigate these occurrences, the Ohio State Highway Patrol as well as the Allen County Sheriff’s Office will have extra officers on patrol February 12th and 13th. “Simple things like never driving impaired, using a taxi/ride share service can ensure you make it to your destination safely,” advises Lt. Coil of OSHP continuing, “All motorists can assist law enforcement by dialing #911 or #677 to report dangerous and reckless drivers.”
Do your part to help keep roadways safe. Designate a sober driver – before the festivities begin, never drive while or with someone who is impaired, and Always Buckle Up.