Drive-Thru Easter Egg giveaway brings out hundreds of kids

The 4H teaming up with iHeart Media and Nutrien Lima Nitrogen to spread a little Easter cheer in a big way. It was a little bit chilly outside Saturday morning, but kids didn’t have to leave the warmth of their car for the Easter egg drive-thru. 20,000 filled with candy and prized were divided up between 1,200 bags to be handed out. Last year the event went from an Easter egg hunt to a drive-thru event because of the pandemic, but organizers are ready to get back to turning kids loose to hunt for those eggs.
“A drive-thru is not the preferred way, but in hindsight, we may have been able to do it at the stadium,” says Todd Walker, iHeart Media Lima. “But when we planned it all out, we thought it would be better to do it as a drive-thru, but we are certainly hopeful next year to do it back at Spartan Stadium.”
“It’s great, we are giving out 20,000 eggs and some of them have prizes in them including, I think the grand prize was a family trip to Disney,” adds Russ Decker, Special Project Manager for Lima Nutrien. “A lot of excitement, the kids like to see the Easter Bunny out here. We are just happy to team up with iHeart and the 4H, the 4H helps every year with this, this is a great project. “
This is the 6th year for the Easter egg giveaway event.
