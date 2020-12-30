Still working with the first shipment of the Moderna Vaccine, Allen County has begun to vaccinate those who want it and work as EMS responders.
"The biggest thing is we want to make sure that the vaccine is available to everyone who chooses to receive it," said Brandon Fischer, emergency planner for Allen County Public Health. "We’re seeing very rare instances of people having some allergic reactions, but most of the time people are having just general reactions that they get with any other vaccine."
Fischer adds, only one person in the county has had a mild allergic reaction to the vaccine. There have been no other issues.
Monday, fire departments like American, Shawnee and Bath received their first dose. Clinics are being set up for them and the vaccine has been offered to all EMS in the county.
"Currently, we’re in the process of gathering a list of guys who want to have them, here," said Deputy Chief Brian Stewart of Lima Fire Department. "And we’ll probably get a hold of the health department and take care of that next week."
Stewart said they respond to one or two calls a day for positive cases and sometimes four to five more that suspect they have the virus. It makes them conscientious to always wear their PPE.
Now over a week into Phase 1A, Allen County has reported to the state 579 people have been vaccinated. But there is no date for when the next shipment may arrive.
"The hope is that they do start to have a continual flow both into health care facilities as well as to local health departments," Tami Gough said, public relations for ACPH.
The next shipment could signify the start of Phase 1B. Police have not been included in Phase 1, though.
"We anticipate receiving more shipments in the coming weeks of vaccine to be able to provide out into the community," Fischer said. "And ultimately get that vaccine out into the next [inaudible] group, whenever we get enough vaccine and get through enough of those providers. Where we can get to those individuals that work in schools that are adults or people over the age of 65 or have severe inherited conditions."
Those who got the vaccine are scheduling their second dose, separated by 28 days for the Moderna Vaccine. Pfizer's Vaccine requires doses be given 21 days apart, according to the CDC.