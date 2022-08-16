Expansion in the works for the Auglaize County Jail

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A needed expansion is coming for the Auglaize County Jail.

HDR design firm evaluated the facility last year and confirmed that expansion is needed for their female unit along with the medical and mental health area. At this time the jail only has one female block that holds 11 inmates, leaving the intake area as the only option to house additional females. Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees says expanding capacity within the existing footprint will help fulfill the current need and help corrections officers do their job better.

