Expansion in the works for the Auglaize County Jail

HDR design firm evaluated the facility last year and confirmed that expansion is needed for their female unit along with the medical and mental health area. At this time the jail only has one female block that holds 11 inmates, leaving the intake area as the only option to house additional females. Auglaize County Sheriff Mike Vorhees says expanding capacity within the existing footprint will help fulfill the current need and help corrections officers do their job better.
"We're looking at raising our bed space by about 28 beds, so that's going to get us what we need. At least for the immediate future, it's going to give us what we need. It's not going to take off the table if we have to expand in the future down the road. If we have to, we still left that option open," said Michael Vorhees, Auglaize County Sheriff.
Planning and budgeting have been ongoing for several years, but Vorhees says they will be applying for a state grant being released for jail expansion in the near future. The project costs will run upwards of 5 million dollars. Plans are to begin construction by the 2nd quarter of 2023. The project should take a year or less to complete.
