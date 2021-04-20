Fact-finding report for Allen County Sheriff's "Blue Unit" accepted by commissioners

The Allen County Commissioners accepting a fact-finding report regarding contract negotiations with one of the unions at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.
After an agreement couldn’t be reached with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Blue Unit, a fact finder was brought in to make a determination in the 2nd year wage re-opener of the unions 3-year contract. The Blue Unit consists of correction officers, road deputies and dispatchers. They received a 2% lump sum bonus and a 1% wage increase to begin on June 17th. This increase will be funded by 2020 COVID reimbursement dollars that were allocated for this year. The report also included information on the next wage re-opener.
Allen County Cory Noonan explains, “Now 2022, the wage re-opener that was granted in this fact-finding report is 2 ½% percent on wages. Now that will be addressed when we begin the 2022 budget discussions in the fall.”
The commissioners still have negotiations with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Gold Unit and the support staff union in the coming weeks.