Findlay waiting to see what federal money they will have for road construction projects

Findlay officials look toward the future, as some construction projects get closer to completion.
The city has numerous projects going on throughout the city. A couple of the bigger projects include the reconstruction of East Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. The parkway project will elevate the road and intersections to prevent them from being closed during flooding events. That project is expected to be complete in October. As for future projects, Findlay is waiting to see what kind of federal money they could have available.
“We are defiantly in full construction season right now, we have a lot of projects that are getting wrapped up,” says Mayor Christina Muryn. “We are working on, kind of, planning for next season’s projects already. In the next couple of weeks, we will be keeping a close eye on how we can utilize our ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) dollars as well as the potential infrastructure bill investments.”
One project that could get started in a couple of years is the Ohio Department of Transportation reconstruction of the I75 interchange at County Road 99 on the north side of Findlay. The city and the county have signed off on the project, which will help improve the safety at the interchange and reduce the backup of vehicles getting onto the interstate.