First Annual Craft Beer Festival comes to the area

Area craft beer lovers were gathered at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds Saturday night for a new festival.
The Wapakoneta Area Chamber of Commerce as well as the fairgrounds teamed up to present the areas First Annual Craft Beer Festival. Around 15 breweries were there to give out samples of over 40 different types of beer. Local restaurants also got involved and were there with food and dessert.
The chamber of commerce says they wanted to find a way to show support for all of our local breweries.
Jackie Martell, the executive director of the chamber says, “Any time you start something new like this, it really can be a bit of an uphill battle but it wasn’t. We had yes’s from everyone that we asked, and then we even had breweries that reached out to us once they learned we were doing it. The brewery community is very supportive of each other and it fits our vibe here in Wapakoneta of businesses supporting each other.”
The event was a sell-out with over 500 people in attendance.