The Morvilius Opera House in Fort Recovery still holds history on its stage.
The venue opened in 1883 by Russel Morvilius. It housed operas, plays, medical shows, and different forms of entertainment.
Russel's daughter, Fay Morvilius, is also a famous opera singer that once sung on its historic stage. She has performed across the Untied States and Europe.
The opera house had to close down in 1939 after Russel Morvilius' passing. Since then, the house has remained empty, and used as a storage room.
"As with the advent of the automobile, movie theaters and things like that, it became kind of old school," said Karen Meiring, Friends of the Opera House President.
However, history is still present in the location. Actors have etched their names into the walls behind the curtains, as well as paintings withstanding the test of time, showcasing artwork from the 1880s.
Tickets and posters are still being held by the owner of the building, and more and more pieces of history are being discovered as the Friends of the Opera House group continues to start restoration efforts.
Flooring and wallpapers are currently first on the list for the restoration project, with windows and lighting following after. Representatives have also stated that the original artwork will be kept and restored in order to add a unique touch to the opera house.
Back in the 1880s and early 1900s, the opera house was used as a central hub of entertainment for the area. Tracy Evers-Westgerdes, the Vice President of the Friends of the Opera House, wants to restore the venue to its former glory, where it would be used for a variety of options.
"It could be a day trip for people, to visit everything in Fort Recovery," said Tracy. "It's in a very good spot right on the main intersection of Fort Recovery."