Founder of APALD speaks to the Lima Rotary about their ongoing fight against synthetic drugs

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One Delphos mother, who has spearheaded a grassroots effort that has gone national, says our government needs to make fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction, so the cartel can be treated as terrorists.

Diane Urban is the founder and director of the Association for People Against Lethal Drugs, known as APALD. She spoke to the Lima Rotary Club about its mission and how they have pushed lawmakers for an action plan to combat synthetic drugs. Her son died of an overdose when he took a drug for dental pain that was not what he thought. It was a pill containing fentanyl and norfentanyl, enough to kill 6 people. His mother wants people to be aware that dealers can make these synthetic drugs to look like many types of pills.

