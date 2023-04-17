Founder of U.S. Plastics Corp. Stanley Tam passes away

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The founder of U.S. Plastics Corporation in Lima has died at the age of 107 years old.
Stanley Tam died Sunday according to a Facebook post this morning by the CEO of the company Kevin Kempton. Kempton said that Tam was not only known for his drive to succeed in business but also for his commitment to God and passion for sharing the gospel message.
In 1955, Tam decided to turn United States Plastic completely over to God and dedicated himself to making as much money as possible to invest in Christian missionary work. The sign "Christ is the Answer" could be read from I-75 on the company building. Kempton said even after Tam retired, he remained involved, meeting with former colleagues and giving his advice. No word yet on funeral arrangements.