Four arrested during FBI and West Central Ohio Crime Task Force raid

Media Release from Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Monday November 8, 2021, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force and FBI North West Ohio Safe Streets Task Force served four narcotics related search warrants in the 500 block of Orena Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. Subsequently a fifth search warrant was served in the 4700 block of Allentown Road Lima, Allen County, Ohio. This was a joint effort between both Task Forces in a long term and ongoing investigation into the Fentanyl plaguing our community.
During the search of the residences, over 1 Kilogram of suspected Fentanyl, approximately $45,000.00 US Currency, Five handguns (one illegal unregistered automatic machinegun), various items of Paraphernalia and electronics were recovered. Four total vehicles were also seized as evidence.
Mychal Thomas Liles 43 years old, Lashane Liles 48 years old, Demontay De Quinn Liles 24 years old, and Marcus Delvon Brown 34 years old, all residents of Lima, Allen County, Ohio, were taken into custody at the scene. All four individuals were booked into the Allen County Jail on a charge of Possession of Fentanyl greater than 100 grams (Felony 1 MDO).
Assisting in serving the warrants were the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, Auglaize County S.W.A.T. Team, FBI Cleveland Division S.W.A.T. Team, Grand Lake Task Force, Lima Police Department, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The investigation is ongoing with additional charges expected to be presented for consideration to a future session of the Allen County Grand Jury and/or the United States Northern District of Ohio.