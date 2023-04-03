LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After 21 seasons with the program, 13 of them as a head coach, Frank Kill is stepping down as the boys' basketball head coach.
During his time as the T-Birds head coach, Kill had a 219 and 106 record, and he led his team to two state championships in 2014 and 2016. Kill has served as a teacher, athletic director, and assistant coach for basketball and golf. The decision to hang up the clipboard and step away from coaching and education altogether wasn't an easy one for Kill, but he felt that the time was right for him to pursue a new chapter in his life.
"It's just been a long couple of years in the making, you know trying to find my joy and my passion and unfortunately, I'm just tired and kind of burned out on education that's just, you know, part of it and I'm looking to find a new joy in life," stated Frank Kill, former Lima Central Catholic head coach.
Kill said the community has embraced him since day one but he says he needs to think about himself and his future.
"In the last two years, losing a close friend Aaron Matthews, my father, and another close friend in Vicki Moening, who were major pieces of my life, I just got to find my joy before life is over and I just want to thank the Lima Central Catholic community, especially the Lima community as well for continuing to show me nothing but compassion and caring support, you know, over the years," added Kill.
Press Release from Lima Central Catholic: LCC’s Frank Kill has decided to resign from his duties as head boys basketball coach and will be leaving the education field at the end of the school year to pursue a new chapter in his life. This new endeavor will focus on being more present with his family. Although he will no longer be in the building or on the bench, Frank and his wife, Kris, will still be around LCC, with their son Kenyon, a sophomore, and daughter Carolina, a freshman, enrolled as students.
Lima Central Catholic High School would like to thank Mr. Kill for his nearly 21 years of service. He has served LCC as a teacher, Athletic Director, assistant golf coach, assistant basketball coach, and as Head Coach for boys basketball. During his career, Coach Kill has been a part of five state championship teams and has helped build the LCC athletic tradition. More importantly Coach Kill has been a mentor to countless young men and women that have walked the halls of LCC.
Please join LCC as we express our gratitude to Frank Kill for embodying and shaping the tradition of LCC and saying yes 21 years ago. LCC wishes the best for Mr. Kill and his family as they begin a new journey together.