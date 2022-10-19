Fresh N Faded thanks supporters of their community outreach

A local business says thank you to everyone who helps them give back to the Lima community. Fresh N Faded held a dinner to show their appreciation to volunteers, individual donors, and corporate sponsors. Their supporters were treated to a free catered dinner and a live DJ. With the support of the community, Fresh N Faded has been able to do a lot of good work for families in need.

“They do back-to-school stuff for the kids, they’re constantly helping people with different kinds of needs. Shoes, clothes, haircuts, and all kinds of things. They’re very involved with the needs of the community. That’s kind of where we’re going. We started a business so we could get more involved in the community. It’s great to step up next to these guys and help support them and support the people who are supporting the people.” Says Abdul Jaad, who catered for the event and works with Fresh N Faded on their community programs.

