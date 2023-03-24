Guilty verdict reached in the trial of Demarco Morris

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - After two days of deliberation, a jury found Demarco Morris guilty of the murder of Davion Latson.
The jury reached their decision Friday afternoon. They returned guilty verdicts on the charges of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and a gun charge. The jury did not find him guilty on another murder charge that stated that the killing was on purpose.
On September 5, 2021, Latson drove up to a house on Perry Street where Morris was, because he was upset that his father was injured by someone there earlier that day. Morris had a gun and fired three shots at the vehicle as it was speeding off, hitting Latson in the back. Morris maintained that the shooting was in self-defense. The vehicle crashed further down the street and Latson was found dead inside by police. Morris will be sentenced on April 28th.