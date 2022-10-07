Child Safety Generic
CLEVELAND CLINIC - Now that kids are back in school, it's a good idea for parents to have conversations with their little ones about "stranger danger." And if you've never had that talk before, you may be wondering what to say.

Doctors recommend explaining to your child that there's never a reason an adult would need a child's help finding something. It's also a good idea to go over some scenarios where a bad person might ask them for help. For example, they might say they lost their puppy and need help finding it. Or they may try to entice them with treats or even electronics. Doctors say it's also important to teach your kids who the "good people" are like police officers, firefighters, and teachers. Or someone with a badge at a store. Another helpful tip can be to come up with a family password. So if someone tells the child – even if it's someone they know – that they are there to pick them up, they need to know the password.

