Indian Joint Fire District takes Santa on boat ride through Russells Point

Russells Point, OH (WLIO) - Residents of Russells Point might have been surprised to see Santa Claus riding through their neighborhoods, not in a sleigh, but an air boat.
The Indian Joint Fire District held their 3rd Annual Santa Tour Wednesday night. Kids had a chance to see Santa both on the air boat and back at the fire station. Free hot chocolate was provided to families while the little ones waited in line for their turn to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and go pick out a free toy. The department enjoys showing the community their vehicles and seeing the children have a great time.
"This is hopefully to bring the community together, to show the community what they've bought, because they are the true owner of the trucks and the building itself, so we get them in the station and the kids can have a good time and see the trucks, they like seeing the trucks also," said Chief Mark Gibson of the Indian Joint Fire District.
"The air boat is something unique that a lot of people don't get to see so we thought it was a good idea to put him on the air boat and drag him on a trailer around town," said the Indian Joint Fire District's Lieutenant Steve Ried, who is one of the main organizers of the event. "It's really exciting to see the people that don't expect to see Santa on a Wednesday night at 7 o'clock driving through their neighborhood."
Thanks to donations from the community and local businesses, there were around 300 toys for kids of all ages to pick from and a drawing to win one of four bicycles.