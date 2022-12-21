Indian Joint Fire District takes Santa on boat ride through Russells Point

Russells Point, OH (WLIO) - Residents of Russells Point might have been surprised to see Santa Claus riding through their neighborhoods, not in a sleigh, but an air boat. 

The Indian Joint Fire District held their 3rd Annual Santa Tour Wednesday night. Kids had a chance to see Santa both on the air boat and back at the fire station. Free hot chocolate was provided to families while the little ones waited in line for their turn to tell Santa what they wanted for Christmas and go pick out a free toy. The department enjoys showing the community their vehicles and seeing the children have a great time. 

