It's a disease that robs an individual of their cognitive abilities sometimes leaving them and their loved ones as strangers.
Alzheimer's is the most common form of dementia with no known cure, but research continues to find treatments to slow the progression of the disease. Lima Rotarians heard about a local clinical study being done to help detect signs of Alzheimer's long before any symptoms are visible. Care Access of Lima is looking for cognitively healthy individuals between the ages of 55 to 80 to take part in this study that includes a blood test to detect protein levels that could be a sign of Alzheimer's.
"Any person is welcome to join whether you have a family history or not," stated Abbey Baldwin, patient educator with Care Access. "The people we are seeing who are really enthusiastically involved are people who have had a family history of Alzheimer's. Just because they know how debilitating this disease is and want to do everything they can to take their health into their own hands. And to try and prevent what's happening.
To learn more about the study and how you can participate, there will be two informational sessions Wednesday, August 10th at the UNOH Event Center, located at 1450 N Cable Rd, Lima, OH 45805. Each is only 1 hour long. The first is at 1 p.m. and the second at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to get scheduled, contact 419-949-8868 or visit TestforALZ.com/lima-oh.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.