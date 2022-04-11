Jordan speaks to Elida students and about the investigation into Facebook and Twitter

Students at Elida High School learned more about Washington politics from a long-time Ohio congressman.
Jim Jordan stopped by to talk to the politics and economic decisions class and answer any questions that they had. The students asked about inflation, the war in Ukraine and the best way to get involved in politics. Jordan also spoke about the investigation into Twitter and Facebook about suppressing a story from the New York Post about Hunter Biden using his father President Joe Biden's positions and influence for personal gain days before the 2020 Presidential election. The two social media giants banned the story because they claimed to have disinformation, but a recent investigation into Hunter Biden's disregarded laptop contained emails to support the story according to Jordan.
“It wasn’t a Russian disinformation campaign, it was the truth,” says Jordan. “So we sent letters to all 51 of those officials. Want to know who they talked to, what they did, how all of this came to be because that became the basis for this conspiracy to keep information from we the people in the run up for the presidential election.”
Jordan is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.