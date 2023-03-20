Judge warns family members as tensions boil over at the trial of Demarco Morris

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The trial for a Lima man accused of a 2021 murder began today, but before opening statements the judge lays out a warning to family members.
Demarco Morris is accused of causing the death of Davion Latson in September of 2021. According to police, Morris shot Latson in a truck that he was driving following an argument, the truck sped off and crashed. Latson was found dead, and his father who was also in the truck was injured. While the jury was out visiting the site of the incident, family members and friends from both sides started arguing in the courtroom and in the hallway, so Judge Terri Kohlrieser gave them a warning for this trial moving forward.
"I am warning anybody now. If I hear one hmm hmm or mmm mmm or see a head shake or see a mean mug or somebody staring at them or anything I think is causing any kind of disruption in this court, especially if someone is testifying, and especially when this jury is in here, you will not only be told to leave, but you will be in contempt of court and you will go to jail," says Judge Kohlrieser. "You will stay there, unless and until I think it is time to let you out."
Morris was indicted on murder, felonious assault, and a gun charge. Prosecutors say the situation started after Latson picked up his father who was wandering the streets after he was injured at a house on Perry Street and Latson drove back to find out what happened.
"He yells out, who did this to my dad? And in that moment immediately after he says that, the defendant Demarco Morris murders Davion," says Joshua Carp, Assistant Allen Co. Prosecutor. "He takes a firearm that he had and he instantly fires three rounds at truck."
"The defenses position in this case has and always will be that Demarco Morris that evening acted in self defense and in the defense of others," says Steve Chamberlain, defense attorney. "The specific others we are talking about are three of his young children who were there at the Perry Street address when this all came around."
Latson's parents took the stand first following opening statements, the trial will resume with more testimony on Tuesday.