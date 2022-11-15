Press Release from the Kenton Historic Courthouse District:Kenton, Ohio (November 15, 2022) –The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights.
The magical evening will begin with the unveiling of the festively decorated Window Wonderland. The Kenton Historic Courthouse District Coordinator, Carol Steegman, has been collaborating with an amazing group of dedicated volunteers to bring another grand display of beautifully decorated windows to the Downtown for locals and visitors to enjoy the nostalgia of the holiday season. This is the perfect time to start your Christmas shopping by visiting one of our downtown shops. Many of our local shops will be open before and after the festivities. In addition, a variety of food vendors will be set up throughout the downtown for visitors to purchase delicious meals and treats!
The ceremonial lighting of the Courthouse Christmas lights traditionally marks the beginning of the holiday season in Hardin County, and is planned to take place immediately before the parade on the east side of the Courthouse.
The Kenton Lions’ Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas parade steps off at 6:30 pm, starting at the corner of Oriental and Columbus Streets. This year’s parade route travels west on Columbus Street, turns south down Main Street, west on Franklin Street, then north on Detroit Street. The parade will feature over 40 spectacular holiday floats and performers including all your favorites; The Amazing Giants, Romick Railway, and of course Santa Claus. After the parade, many of the entertainers will be available for meet and greet opportunities and free train rides will be offered by Romick Railway. A red caboose will be stationed on the west side of the square for children to visit with Santa.
In preparation for the parade, there will be no parking around the square after 3:00 p.m. on the day of the event. Signs and traffic cones will be placed out the day prior as a reminder. Downtown parking is available beside Twirl, next to the Kenton Theatre, under the Courthouse Annex building, and behind Liberty National Bank.
Up-to-date information on the parade and other events, and the form to enter a float in the parade can be found on the Hardin County Chamber & Business Alliance website in the news section under the Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade Float article: www.hccba.com/news. More information is also available on the Kenton Historic Courthouse District Facebook page, or by calling the Alliance at 419-673-4131.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.