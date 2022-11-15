Downtown Kenton
Kenton Holiday and Parade
Press Release from the Kenton Historic Courthouse District: Kenton, Ohio (November 15, 2022) – The Kenton Historic Courthouse District officially announces this year’s Window Wonderland reveal will occur on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm around the courthouse square. Also planned for that evening is the lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse Christmas lights. 
 

