Kids get to check out fossils and learn about some dinosaurs in Allen County

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure and Museum opened Saturday in Roschman Park. This fun and interactive exhibit teaches children about dinosaurs and what it's like to be an archaeologist.
"Kids can come in here, and they can touch all the fossils. Most of them, and we can teach them about the different fossils and what they mean and how to speak sort of when you have traced fossils. We can teach you about that. We also have a full-grown Velociraptor here," explains entertainer Eric Teas.
The Prehistoric Dinosaur Adventure and Museum will also be open every day from noon to 8 p.m. during the Allen County Fair.