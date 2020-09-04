Labor Day Parade in Lima canceled for 2020

Labor Day, like several other recent holidays, will go by without the normal fanfare celebrating the efforts of hardworking Americans.
The annual Labor Day Parade has been canceled. A day that usually draws hundreds of people lining Main Street to see dozens of floats from local unions and industries will go by quietly like any other day. The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we celebrate holidays and organizers say they had to take the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved in consideration. They are asking people to take time on Labor Day to recognize its purpose.
Jeff Kranz, President of the West Central Ohio AFLCIO explains, “If we could just take a moment and reflect what the labor movement has done for this country. A lot of things we take for granted, the 40-hour work week, paid vacation days, sick days, a good secure retirement, and again what really has shown up this year is all the workplace safety standards.”
Kranz adds that Labor Day is not just for organized labor but all workers across the country.