LifeWise Academy opening classrooms for bible-based character instruction

A former residence in Elida will be repurposed into two classrooms.
LifeWise Academy will be transforming the residence located at 4289 Sunnydale Road in Elida to a two-classroom building. The organization serves students, schools, and communities by offering non-denominational Bible Based Character instruction.
The property is located adjacent to the new Elida Elementary School and is currently under construction and scheduled for a September opening.
The program operates under the State of Ohio Code for Released Time Religious Instruction (RTRI). RTRI allows students of all faiths to be released from public school during the school day to attend religious classes, provided the program is off school property, privately funded, and voluntary with parental consent.
The total estimated cost to renovate the 3,000 sq. ft. interior space and exterior grounds are $300,000.
The property will hold two separate classrooms with up to 50 students from Elida Elementary School. Forms will be sent to parent's homes to sign up for the program.