Lima Allen County Chamber of Commerce Hosts 21st Annual Awards Gala

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosted their 21st Annual Awards Gala Tuesday evening announcing this year's award recipients.
On Tuesday night, six individuals, businesses, and organizations were honored. First, the 2023 Athena Leadership Award winner was Dr. Cynthia Spiers, President of Rhodes State College. Second, the Emerging Business Award was bestowed to Michael Bouson and Joe Correll with The Ohio Theatre Lima. Additionally, the Non Profit of the Year Award was presented to Crossroads Crisis Center.
Furthermore, the Small Business Award was granted to Terri Edwards and Lorri Smith with Tiny Tech University. Lastly, the Woman Owned Business Award goes to Beery Insurance Services, and the Young Leader Award recipient was Ashley Blackburn. Following Tuesday night's gala, Your Hometown Stations spoke with Dr. Cynthia Spiers on what this award means to her as well as advice for those who aspire to make a difference.
"Leadership for women and extending that into the community is really key piece of action that we all have to take. You have to believe in yourself and be courageous. Take a risk... Step out and try something. Don't be afraid to fail. There are other women leaders who will help you take the next step, and the next time you won't fail... So be courageous, take a risk, and stretch yourself to be better and better all the time," says Dr. Cynthia Spiers, President, Rhodes State College.
The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce hosts the gala each year as a way to come together to recognize all those individuals who have made a difference in building and strengthening the community.